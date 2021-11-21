What can I have for breakfast if I have high cholesterol?

Vimal Kumar
High cholesterol levels during the first hours of the day will influence the rest of the day of the person suffering from this disease, therefore it is essential to practice correct feeding during the breakfast and lower LDL cholesterol. In this sense, we are going to recommend different ways to eat in the morning.

According to specialists, it will be crucial to reduce the high cholesterol practice a breakfast with products rich in omega 3 and fiber. Also, the first feeding of the day is essential since in case of not doing it, the LDL could rise more than normal.

