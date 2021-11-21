What can I have for breakfast if I have high cholesterol?

High cholesterol levels during the first hours of the day will influence the rest of the day of the person suffering from this disease, therefore it is essential to practice correct feeding during the breakfast and lower LDL cholesterol. In this sense, we are going to recommend different ways to eat in the morning.

According to specialists, it will be crucial to reduce the high cholesterol practice a breakfast with products rich in omega 3 and fiber. Also, the first feeding of the day is essential since in case of not doing it, the LDL could rise more than normal.

Related news

A good alternative is to have yogurt with cereal and blueberries for breakfast. This is because the antioxidant properties of berries will directly benefit the body. In addition, its high content of anthocyanins will help the high cholesterol do not reach an oxidation state. Another option for him breakfast It is the intake of oats and whole grains, because this will provide beta-glucans that will reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines.

Add fresh fruits to the feeding daily life will be vital since they generally provide water, fiber and antioxidants, properties that help keep cholesterol levels low. In this sense, health professionals recommend consolidating a diet that combines fruits and whole grains. On the other hand, a delicious option for the breakfast they are whole wheat toast with spread or sliced ​​avocado. Avocado, as it is popularly known in Chile and Argentina, contains fats that increase the levels of good cholesterol.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, there are two alternatives that will work well for breakfast. On the one hand we have nuts and dried fruits, which have fatty acids that benefit the body and provide omega 3 in significant quantities. And on the other hand, sardines will provide large amounts of omega 3 which, combined with tomato slices, will help reduce the high cholesterol.