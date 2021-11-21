What became of Christina Hendricks, Joan Holloway in ‘Mad Men’?

For many, ‘Mad Men’ can be perfectly considered one of the best television series in history. And it is not a subjective perception of those who enjoyed fiction throughout the 92 chapters of its seven seasons. No. Magazines as prestigious as Rolling Stone or channels that are not suspicious in terms of the quality of their productions, such as the BBC, place it in the Olympus along with others such as ‘The Wire’ or ‘Breaking Bad’.

And it is not for less, the adventures of Don Draper and company in one of the most prestigious advertising agencies in New York at the beginning of the 60s, continues to constitute a unique story for many: the plot, the narrative or the exquisite costumbrista portrait of the time marked a before and after. And the characters, of course.

Don, Peggy, Roger, Pete, Betty … and Joan Holloway, played by Christina Hendricks (46). The actress got into the shoes of one of the many women who at that time were oppressed and were doomed to marriage or a job as a secretary, although in the series there is an evident evolution towards greater empowerment.

In any case, the exuberant Hendricks reached unsuspected heights of fame thanks to the series, whose last episode aired on May 17, 2015. And while he was on the air, he was showered with numerous film roles, highlighting his participation in Drive (2011), cult film starring Ryan gosling.

In any case television has given him the most satisfaction and, following the closure of the advertising agency, Hendricks appeared in ‘Tin Star’, alongside Tim Roth, in ‘The Romanoffs’, and most recently on ‘Good Girls’, NBC series that has been canceled this year after four seasons.

But it does not seem that the actress is going to miss work. In fact, has confirmed its participation in the adaptation for the big screen of the successful novel ‘The thousand and one stories of AJ Fikry’ where you will share scenes with Kunal Nayyar, Raj Koothrappali in the series ‘The Big Bang Theory’. So, we will hear from one of the most famous redheads on television.