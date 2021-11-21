What are the eight stadiums that will be used in the World Cup like?

Qatar 2022 you’re almost ready to watch the ball roll. The Asian country has been preparing for more than 10 years and wants to do the best world of history … and you probably will.

The next world Cup It will be played in eight stadiums in just 75 kilometers around. Seven of them are newly created and only the Khalifa Stadium It has been remodeled for the occasion.

Of the four games that will be played per day during the group stage, fans will be able to attend up to three (although it is difficult for them to be complete) on the same day. This will be possible thanks to a new metro network that connects all the venues.

Since the assignment of the world In 2010, the weather was one of the issues that most concerned the world, which is why it will be the first World Cup to be held in the months of November and December, the warmest months in Qatar

The main technological innovation will be the stadium cooling system. “Although outside there is an average temperature of 28º at that time of year, on the grass and in the stands it will oscillate between 22º and 26 degrees”, as reported to RECORD the so-called ‘Dr. Cool ‘, in charge of the cooling of all stadiums.

The Arab Cup (November 30-December 18) is the great trial by fire prior to the great event. There the Fan ID will be tested (which already worked in Russia 2018); will be inaugurated Al Bayt, the venue that will open the World Cup 2022; and seven of the eight stadiums will be tested.

The only thing left to ‘open’ is the Crown Jewel, the Lusail, which has the largest capacity (80 thousand spectators) and where the World Cup final will be played. The Lusail is almost ready and it only remains to fine tune the last details for its grand opening in early 2022.

Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 40 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 40 thousand spectators

Matches up to 3rd and 4th place

Distance: 11 km from Doha

Design: The double arches of the stadium remained intact after the remodel and have now been complemented by a wide canopy underneath, which supports the integration of the new stadium cooling system.

Al-Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 32 thousand spectators

Here the opening match will be played until the Semifinals

Distance: 46 km from Doha

Design: The stadium takes its name from “Bayt al sha’ar”, which are the tents historically used by the nomadic arena of Qatar and the Persian Gulf Region. Inside the stadium there is a hotel.

Al-Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 20 thousand spectators

Matches up to the Round of 16

Distance: 23 km south of Doha

Design: Inspired by the sails of traditional dhow boats, a tribute to Al Wakrah’s mining roast with a retractable roof.

Education City Stadium

Capacity: 40 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 20 thousand spectators

Matches to Quarter Finals

Distance: 13 km from Doha

Design: The stadium facade features triangles that form complex diamond-shaped geometric patterns, which appear to change color as the sun moves across the sky.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 40 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 20 thousand spectators

Matches up to the Round of 16

Distance: 22 km from Doha

Design: The façade represents different cultural motifs of the country: the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, strength and unity.

Al-Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 20 thousand spectators

Matches to Quarter Finals

Distance: 12 km from Doha

Design: The design represents the gahfiya, a traditional knitted cap worn by men and boys in the Middle East.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

Capacity: 40 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 0, it will be dismantled in its entirety

Matches up to the Round of 16

Distance: 7 km from Doha

Design: It is made from 974 containers and steel, echoing the nearby port and Doha’s marine history.

Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80 thousand spectators

When the World Cup ends: 20 thousand spectators

The Grand Final will be played here

Distance: 20 km from Doha

Design: It is inspired by the interaction of lights and shadows that characterize the “win” flashlight. The shape and façade emulate the decorations on bowls and other vessels characteristic of the golden age of art and crafts in the Arab world.

