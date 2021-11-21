Whaaat Megan Fox and Danna Paola now share stylist?

In the last year we have seen Danna Paola set a trend with her style and the question constantly came to mind: will she become a new fashion icon?

Now we have no doubt about the answer and, it is that his Latin Grammy looks stole the glances and stole the attention, all this thanks to, nothing more and nothing less than … his new stylist: Maeve Reilly.

If her name sounds familiar to you, it’s because Maeve works with various celebrities. Until a few months ago she was with Hailey Bieber and recently she started dressing Megan Fox, which surprised us, but we must admit that she is getting closer and closer to becoming a fashion icon.

What we expect from Danna Paola’s new stylist

We are sure that Maeve Reilly’s dumbbell with Danna Paola will be a success (as we are seeing on her Instagram accounts) and, nothing better than starting it at the Grammys, an event that celebrates the best of Latin music.

Not for nothing was the Mexican singer considered one of the best dressed (now everything makes sense to us) and although she did not win any awards, if there had been a fashion award surely he would have worn it with pride.

Danna takes off her career like never before and this time she took over Las Vegas with her looks … the only thing we can say about them is: wow!

For the red carpet, appeared in two looks (we can’t decide which one was our fav!). The first was a set of crop top and a long brown velvet skirt with holes that showed off her sexy side. Later, she changed for a black asymmetrical party dress signed by Carolina Herrera. This undoubtedly screamed sophistication and elegance, thus achieving a perfect balance between the two looks.

We love that Maeve Reilly is the new stylist by Danna Paola and we can’t wait any longer to see what looks they surprise us with.

