‘We were wrong’; Checo Pérez ‘blames’ Red Bull for leaving him without a podium

The Mexican Czech Pérez had a great action within the Qatar GP, well after start at position 11, he was skimming third place on the podium, a fact that could not be consolidated due to a ‘bad strategy’ by Red Bull.

Czech Pérez It was against all odds and struggled to get to the top within this last race of Formula 1, where he deluded the fans with a virtual podium but was just 3-4 seconds from Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull ‘hurt’ Checo Pérez in Qatar

With the race at a point of high tension and with an eye to staying on the podium, Czech Pérez made use of his best moves for pass to their rivals, where Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris They gave him a great battle, but he was able to overcome them.

By lap 42 Red Bull he said through the radio to Czech Pérez that I had to enter the pits, a decision that the Mexican questioned since he considered that their tires had ‘good life’ to conclude the Qatar GP but they did enter; Verstappen also did it almost on par.

This movement made Checo Pérez fell until the seventh place, where i had to traced 15 seconds apart to reach Fernando Alonso, a fact that was not achieved and later, after finishing the Qatar GP, he recriminated Red Bull.

“Fernando Alonso was saved by the Virtual Safety Car ”, said Huhg Bird, team engineer, “No, I think we were wrong today (with the strategy), friend”, Checo Pérez commented on his second pit stop.

In the transmission and the same Czech Pérez I consider that could have made just one pit stop prolonging the first one a little more, entering perhaps by lap 24 or a little further on and concluding with these same tires the Qatar GP. In the end he stayed in fourth place and added points, but the podium was denied to the Mexican.