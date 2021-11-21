We definitely failed, we apologize deeply

The owner of Chivas took responsibility for the failure and emphasized that he will seek to do everything possible to have Chivas where it deserves.

The owner of Chivas, Amaury Vergara acknowledged that the elimination for the second consecutive tournament in the phase of repechage, after the Guadalajara was eliminated by the Puebla, for which he sent an apology to the rojiblanca fans.

Amaury Vergara took responsibility for the failure at Chivas. Imago7

“The truth is I have no words to describe how sad and hurt we are for not having met the expectations of the fans. I know that nothing I say is going to heal the feeling that the fans have. We definitely failed in this tournament, that’s the reality, “he said.



Similarly, the boss of the Guadalajara took responsibility for failure and emphasized that he will seek to do what he can to have Chivas where he deserves, in addition to reiterating his apology to the rojiblancos fans.

“I assume 100% responsibility for this lack of objective that we have set ourselves for two years in this new sports project. And just tell the fans that I’m going to do everything possible to have Chivas where it needs to be. Thank you for sharing this message and asking a very deep apology to the fans on behalf of the entire institution because we did not qualify for this tournament, “he added.

In the end, faced with a possible restructuring of the rojiblanco team for the next season, Amaury vergara He only limited himself to pointing out that the reinforcements will be discussed later, for which he thanked them for sharing their message with the fans of the Sacred Herd.

After the elimination against Puebla, the squad broke ranks to start their vacation period, so it will be in two weeks when the soccer players from Chivas return to activity and report for the start of the preseason.

In the same way, it is scheduled that the following week, the sports director Ricardo Peláez will give a press conference to give the details of the determination in the continuity of the project of Marcelo Michel Leaño, in addition to the elimination of Guadalajara for the second consecutive tournament in the repechage phase.