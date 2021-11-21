We already know where Camila Cabello is and why she broke up with Shawn Mendes

For this relaxing day of riding, the former member of Fifth Harmony she chose the most natural look possible, without a drop of makeup, her loose hair, messy, with a white top with print of Elvis presley, high-waisted jean pants, a warm plaid jacket and tennis shoes.

During his ride, unlike Mendes on his walk through the cold streets of Canada, The 24-year-old singer was always very smiling, even at some point she laughed out loud next to her companions, so it can be considered that she is having the necessary support to cope with her thunder.

Camila Cabello opted for a very natural look for her walk.

(Backgrid / The Grosby Group)



As is customary in the environment of the showbiz, Now that some time has passed since the announcement on social networks of Shawn, 23 years old, and Hair Some people from their close environment have begun to break the silence of what was really happening with the couple and what led them to decide that it was best to end.

A source assured that the first to initiate “the conversation” that it was necessary to put an end to the courtship was Mendes, so at the beginning Camila I know she felt very upset about it, but after analyzing it further, she agreed that the best thing for both of them was to go back to being friends.