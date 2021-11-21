Watch the new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ – EzAnime.net

Steven Spielberg’s big screen adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical classic West Side Story doesn’t hit theaters until December 10, but in the meantime, another trailer because the movie has been shared.

The 30-second clip features Ansel Elgort as Tony delivering a pivotal line from the script to Rachel Zegler’s Maria: “All my life, it’s like I’m always about to fall off the edge of the tallest building in the world. I stopped falling the second I saw you. For a moment, the young lovers caught in a feud between rival gangs, the Sharks and the Jet may just be.

The teaser is the first to shed light on the romance that is brewing between the couple, while previously released previews were based more on the rivalries that classify West Side Story as a true story of hapless lovers in the vein of Romeo. and Juliet. instead of the classic happily ever after love story.

The West Side Story script was written by Tony Kushner taking inspiration from the original musical written by Arthur Laurents. The modern adaptation will present a moving story to a whole new generation of viewers, while also satisfying those who were familiar with the original.

“Our entire house was adorned with classical music albums and I grew up surrounded by classical music. West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family allowed at home, ”Spielberg told Vanity Fair. “I ran away with him, this was the cast album of the 1957 Broadway musical, and I completely fell in love with him as a kid. West Side Story has been that unsettling temptation to which I have finally given in. ”

The film was originally scheduled to be released last December, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood Records will release the film’s soundtrack, which will include music and songs from the film, this December.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story will be released on December 10, 2021.