Vin Diesel’s Big Dream for Fast and Furious

While Fast and Furious 9 is setting box office records for the pandemic era, its creators are already thinking about the future. Vin Diesel, star and producer of the franchise, has two Oscar winners in mind as additions to which, they promise, they will be the last two movies of the fierreros.

As announced, the finale of Fast and Furious will be split into two installments, in the style of Kill bill or the last of Harry Potter. Thus, the total number of films in the franchise will rise to eleven. And who does Vin Diesel have on his backup list? For starting to Rita Moreno.

This is how he published it Variety, a medium specialized in the Hollywood industry. Director Justin Lin recounted: “We have been talking a lot about Ms. Toretto, ever since I came back to Fast and furious 9. There will be a time and a place to reveal that. “



John Cena (right), as Jakob Toretto, and Vin Diesel (left), as Dominic Toretto, during a scene from “Fast and Furious 9”.

Two legends in the sights

For his part, Diesel confirmed: “That came up in several script meetings for Fast and furious 10. But before we get to Madre Toretto, we will get to Abuela. And the person I’m excited to consider for that role is Rita Moreno. “

Diesel won’t have to go to great lengths to convince Moreno to join the franchise. The veteran actress stated: “I’m waiting for your call. I think it’s a fabulous idea. I hope I wear black leather. “

Born 89 years ago in Puerto Rico as Rosa Dolores Alverío, thanks to her brilliant incarnation of Anita in Love without barriers (West Side Story) it was the first Latin actress to win an Oscar, one of the ten that the film took on April 9, 1962. It will soon be seen in the new version of the musical, now directed by Steven Spielberg.



Rita Moreno is ready to be called “Fast and Furious.” Reuters photo

As for the second Oscar winner targeted for the finale of Fast & Furious, it would be Michael Caine, who won the Hollywood Academy Award twice.

It would not be the first time that the British star in a Hollywood blockbuster: just remember his role as Alfred in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Helen Mirren anticipated it

In an interview with The New York Times, Helen Mirren blurted out that Diesel wanted Caine to play her character’s husband, also known as the patriarch of the Shaw family. Attention: below there are spoilers about Fast and furious 9.



Michael Caine, chosen to play the husband of Hellen Mirren’s character in “Fast & Furious 10.”

Since the movie ends with Han (Sung Kang) facing off against Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), it seems like there will be a lot of Shaw drama in the last two installments. “I don’t know if I can tell, but apparently Vin had the idea to call Michael Caine“said Mirren.” I mean, wouldn’t that be fantastic? That would be great and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see. “

Fast and furious 9 marked Mirren’s third appearance as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, but it was the first film to allow the Oscar-winning British Lady to drive a car in an action sequence. Mirren filmed the scene in “three or four days,” he said.

“Of course, all the stunt handling was obviously done by experienced drivers,” Mirren said. AND he demanded greater recognition for these artists of the risk.

“I am a strong supporter of specialists receiving an Oscar. I think there should be a category for them because the contribution of stuntmen to so many movies today is huge and extraordinary. “

