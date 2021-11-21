VIDEO | This was the tremendous fight between Arteta and Klopp

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/20/2021 14:50:19





The Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield this Saturday in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp He had a good time practically the whole game, as his team largely dominated the visitors, however, there was a moment when had a run-in with Gunners coach Mikel Arteta.

I was finishing the minute 32 when Sadio Mané and Takehiro Tomiyasu collided on the pitch. The foul was awarded to the visitors, however, to Klopp didn’t like it Nothing that determination and went quickly to claim the fourth official. TO Arteta did not think what the German coach said, so that he spoke a few words to her euphorically, almost getting into the technical area of ​​Liverpool.

Before it happened to more, both coaches were separated by their teammates from the coaching staff, since the fight seemed to get more. Finally, the fourth official intervened to end the dispute, returned Arteta to his technical area while the central judge admonished both technicians.

At the end of the meeting they sought each other to give the traditional farewell. The Spanish coach looked cold and distant with Klopp, something that would be a mixture of the Reds’ win and the clash he had with the German.