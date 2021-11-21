Verstappen in trouble? He did not respect the yellow flags

Editorial Mediotiempo

The controversy stays in the final part of season 2021 of Formula 1, and it is that after the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis hamilton at Brazilian Grand PrixToday the Dutch driver is once again in the eye of the hurricane.

At the end of Q3, the world leader was looking to maintain his position, as Lewis Hamilton was already very far away. On the track he met Pierre Gasly, who suffered a puncture in a tire and had to stop, situation that caused the double yellow flag presence.

The rule says that having yellow flags is canceled as long as it has been improved in during his presence, this covers both free practice and qualifying. Despite this rule, Verstappen improved his time given that did not slow down.

In images presented with the vision of the red bull driver, no notice can be seen on your car; on the right side you will find some green flag notices on the circuit posters.

Verstappen was summoned to testify four hours before the race for the Race Direction to clarify the situation.

In case he was sanctioned, Checo Pérez’s teammate would not lose his position (second) but I could lose starting positions, as it already happened to Vettel at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max even spoke about this situation and pointed out that he did not notice the breakdown suffered by Gasly.

“I heard after qualifying that Gasly had damage to the front wing, but from my perspective everything was fine.”