Verstappen and Bottas, penalized for the Qatar GP grid

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
61

After the controversy after qualifying for the Brazilian GP, ​​everything seemed to indicate that the Qatar GP was going to be calmer in terms of visits to the stewards and decisions, but it was not.

Several hours after seeing the checkered flag in Q3 on Saturday, Max Verstappen was under investigation for allegedly ignoring double yellow flags on his last fastest lap. And after hearing their arguments on Sunday morning, and less than two hours into the race, the stewards decided to impose a five-position penalty on Verstappen for the Losail grid.

Also read:

Like Verstappen, Sainz and Bottas were also called to testify Sunday morning, in their case for allegedly ignoring simple yellow flags, although neither improved their lap.

Carlos Sainz lifted his foot as he passed the yellow flag area, something that Valtteri Bottas did not do. And the stewards have punished the Finn with a three-position penalty to the Finn.

After a first attempt in which Lewis Hamilton had already been faster than the Dutchman, the Red Bull driver came out with the knife between his teeth on his second and final lap of Q3 to try to match or exceed the pace of his maximum rival, and not even a few ephemeral yellow flags stopped him.

Coming to the end of his lap, Verstappen found Gasly stopped on the finish straight due to a blowout in his right front tire and, unlike the rest of the riders, he kept pushing hard to improve a time that ultimately didn’t help him either. beat Hamilton.

Also read:

While it is true that race management had been quite hesitant to show the yellow flags at that time, since as we could see through the realization they showed them and removed them several times in a period of 30 seconds, Verstappen was one of the few who improved his time in that Sector 3 and for that reason he was called to testify to explain the reasons.

After hearing what the Red Bull driver had to say, the FIA ​​announced its verdict in which they reported that Verstappen had his last lap erased (he still maintained second place) but was punished with five positions and two points in his license.

In this way, Max Verstappen will start from the fourth row of the grid, seventh.

Resolution of the Qatari commissioners on Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz

Bottas’ three-position penalty and one point on his license:

“The driver admitted that he did not notice the yellow flag that was displayed at flag point 16.6 and admitted that he did not slow down as required in the yellow flag zone despite seeing that car 10 was stopped at the pit straight “.

