Verstappen and Bottas, penalized for the Qatar GP grid

After the controversy after qualifying for the Brazilian GP, ​​everything seemed to indicate that the Qatar GP was going to be calmer in terms of visits to the stewards and decisions, but it was not.

Several hours after seeing the checkered flag in Q3 on Saturday, Max Verstappen was under investigation for allegedly ignoring double yellow flags on his last fastest lap. And after hearing their arguments on Sunday morning, and less than two hours into the race, the stewards decided to impose a five-position penalty on Verstappen for the Losail grid.

Like Verstappen, Sainz and Bottas were also called to testify Sunday morning, in their case for allegedly ignoring simple yellow flags, although neither improved their lap.

Carlos Sainz lifted his foot as he passed the yellow flag area, something that Valtteri Bottas did not do. And the stewards have punished the Finn with a penalty of three positions to the Finn and have left the Madrid player without sanction, who advances one place with the punishment of Verstappen.

After a first attempt in which Lewis Hamilton had already been faster than the Dutchman, the Red Bull driver came out with the knife between his teeth on his second and final lap of Q3 to try to match or exceed the pace of his maximum rival, and not even a few ephemeral yellow flags stopped him.

Coming to the end of his lap, Verstappen found Gasly stopped on the finish straight due to a blowout in his right front tire and, unlike the rest of the riders, he kept pushing hard to improve a time that ultimately didn’t help him either. beat Hamilton.

While it is true that race management had been quite hesitant to show the yellow flags at that time, since as we could see through the realization they showed them and removed them several times in a period of 30 seconds, Verstappen was one of the few who improved his time in that Sector 3 and for that reason he was called to testify to explain the reasons.

After hearing what the Red Bull driver had to say, the FIA ​​announced its verdict in which they reported that Verstappen had his last lap erased (he still maintained second place) but was punished with five positions and two points in his license.

In this way, Max Verstappen will start from the fourth row of the grid, seventh.

Qatari commissioners’ ruling on Max Verstappen

“The stewards listened to the driver of car 33 (Max Verstappen), the representative team and they have reviewed the video, the classification system and the telemetry tests.

Double yellow flags were displayed at flag point 16.6 after the exit of Turn 16 (the lighting system was not enabled, however).

The stewards take note of the arguments of the pilot and the team representative to mitigate the penalty in view of the lack of visualization of the yellow light panels, no warning lights and no audio signal for the pilot. And the commissioners have taken into account the following:

1. Article 27.1 of the Formula 1 Sports Regulations establishes that the driver must drive the car alone and without assistance.

2. Appendix H of the Code states that flags and lights have the same meaning (and therefore one of the flag signals must be complied with).

3. Article 27.2 requires the rider to observe the International Sporting Code at all times. That code, in Appendix H, gives the pilot the responsibility of complying with the clearly marked flag, so despite the fact that the team argued that turning off the yellow sector in the FIA ​​qualifying system about 34 seconds before the pilot reached the yellow flag, it meant it was “go ahead”, it was the

responsibility to take appropriate action when entering what was a double yellow flag area.

4. The Stewards examined the audio communications between the team and the driver and at no time did the team indicate to the driver the situation referred to in point 3.

5. The driver acknowledged that he was aware of the presence of Car 10 on the right side of the track. And having seen a car broken down, it is reasonable to expect, as did the driver in Car 55, that there was a potential danger and that there would probably be a yellow flag and therefore you had to take the appropriate action (i.e. reduce speed).

6. The punishment for the driver of car 44 at Austria 2020 was a penalty of 3 grid positions, which is the usual penalty for violating a simple flag situation, and the penalty for the driver of car 5 in Bahrain 2021 was 5 places on the grid, which is the usual penalty for violating a double flag situation.

Consequently, the Stewards believe that they have no choice but to impose the standard sanction for non-compliance with the double yellow flag requirements mentioned above. “

Resolution of the Qatari commissioners on Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz

Bottas’ three-position penalty and one point on his license:

“The driver admitted that he did not notice the yellow flag that was displayed at flag point 16.6 and admitted that he did not slow down as required in the yellow flag zone despite seeing that car 10 was stopped at the pit straight “.

“No further action”, that is, there is no sanction for Sainz in Qatar:

“The pilot stated that although he did not see the yellow flag, he did see that Car 10 was stopped to the right of the main straight and therefore assumed that there was a probability that it was in a yellow flag zone, so he reduced his significant flag speed in the corresponding minisector. The Stewards confirmed that from telemetry. Therefore, the pilot complied with the Race Director’s Notes for this event and with Appendix H of the International Sporting Code. “

