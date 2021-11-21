Val Kilmer talks about his rivalry with Tom Cruise

In one of his most famous roles of all time, Val Kilmer played Iceman in Top gun, starring Tom Cruise. Although Val has already discussed his work with Tom in the 1986 Jerry Bruckheimer-directed drama, he has recently spoken again on the subject, and this time he has revealed that beyond the dispute between Iceman and Maverick on camera, there was also an off-screen rivalry.

But to be clear, it had nothing to do with Val and Tom having a problem with each other. As revealed by the actor in Val, his new documentary on Amazon Prime, had more to do with the way both actors prepared for their scenes.

“There weren’t a lot of details about the Iceman character in the script, so I tended to make it real,” Val explained in the documentary. “I delivered a backstory for him, in which he had a father who ignored him, and as a result, I was driven by the need to be perfect in every way. This obsession with perfection is what made him so arrogant.”

Paramount Pictures

Any tension in real life between him and Tom, therefore, was the result of mirroring what was happening in front of the cameras.

“I was also purposely playing with the rivalry between Tom’s character and mine off-screen,” Val continued. “And what ended up happening is that the actors, in the purest style of the method, were divided into two different camps. On the one hand there were Maverick and Goose (Anthony Edwards), and on the other Slider (Rick Rossovich), Hollywood (Whip Hubley ), Wolfman (Barry Tubb) and me, Iceman “.

But to be clear, he and Tom don’t have any kind of problem to this day. “It was fun to play with the conflict between our characters, but in reality, I have always considered Tom as a friend and we have always supported each other,” concluded Val.

Val’s goodwill towards Tom has been echoed over the years in various interviews. During a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” interview in 2017, Val had nothing but good things to say about Tom once again.

“He was sweet. We were all quite rambunctious – me and all the real drivers and actors – so I was actually a bit sorry because we all had time to play and hang out with the pretty extras and drive around San Diego in big cars. “Val said. “But Tom was always in some scene and he could never go out with us …”

Both Tom and Val are expected to reunite in the upcoming long-awaited sequel. Top Gun: Maverick. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release date has been pushed back several times. The latest news, according to Deadline, is that the film will hit theaters on November 19, 2021. The filming of the sequel took place between May 2018 and June 2019.

