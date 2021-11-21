Twelve people will be tried for the theft of Kim Kardashian jewelry in Paris

Paris – Following the 2016 theft of Kim Kardashian West jewelry – valued at $ 10 million – 12 people will stand trial in Paris, French authorities said Friday.

The reality star said armed robbers tied her up at gunpoint and locked her in a bathroom after breaking into her rented apartment during Paris Fashion Week.

After five years of investigation, investigating judges ordered the case to be sent to trial, a judicial official said on Friday. The 12 suspects face a series of charges related to the robbery. No date has been set for the trial and the official did not provide further details.

Kardashian West’s French lawyer did not immediately comment.

Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including Yunice Abbas, 68, one of five men charged with carrying out the heist itself, who published a book about it last year.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

At the time, a Kardashian West spokeswoman said she was emotionally affected but physically unharmed.