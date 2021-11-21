Trick of WhatsApp Web to put a password to the app

WhatsApp Web: Trick to put a password to the app | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to a simple and effective trick so that you block WhatsApp Web and you can only enter with a password, something that will undoubtedly protect your privacy as much as possible within the famous messaging application.

If you still log out and rescan the QR code, in the next note we will teach you a great trick so that you can block WhatsApp Web and unlock it with a key.

Finally, the WhatsApp application has an interesting function that allows you to protect your account with a fingerprint, it means that if a person tries to enter, the application will not grant access unless they place the fingerprint on the mobile screen. you registered.

However, this tool is only exclusive for cell phones that have fingerprint unlocking and today we will teach you a similar trick, but, on WhatsApp Web, anyone can do it just by being connected from a computer or laptop.

This is a trick so that every time you stop using WhatsApp Web on your computer or laptop, you block access to the content and information on your account.

In this way you will not have to log out and scan the QR code again, also, you will have greater security, privacy and confidence when leaving the equipment on.

The truth is that WhatsApp is an application where important information is sent, such as: personal data, bank account numbers, passwords, proof of payment, etc.

Therefore, you will not want anyone to check your conversations, so follow the instructions that we will explain so that you can block WhatsApp Web and unlock it with a password that you are going to create.

After you have installed the extension, click on the puzzle icon (Extensions) located in the upper right corner of Chrome, next to the Gmail profile photo.

All your Chrome extensions will open, but, you must search for ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ and click on the three vertical dots on the right side.

Then some options will be displayed, here tap on ‘Set’ and if you notice now in the upper right corner the icon of a green cross will appear, enclosed in a circle, this is the ‘WA Web Plus’ extension.

Once you have the shortcut for the extension (fix), enter WhatsApp Web normally, then click on the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon.

A long list of options will open, mark only the one that says ‘Enable the lock screen’ and on the right you will see the option to create a new password, click.

We recommend you write down the password. When you generate the key, the WhatsApp Web screen will automatically be locked, then enter your password to unlock it.

When you stop using WhatsApp Web and you don’t want to close the platform, press the new padlock icon that is located on the side of the ‘states’ tab to lock the screen.