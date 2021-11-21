“Too bad they’re all white”

MADRID, 29 Sep. (CulturaOcio) –

John leguizamo gave life to Luigi in Super Mario Bros, live action film released in 1993 and based on the popular video game. After it was announced that Illumination and Nintendo are preparing a new animation version, The Latino actor has given his opinion on the lack of diversity in the cast.

Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy lead the dubbing cast, which also features Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco. After knowing the cast, Leguizamo has spoken on Twitter.

“I’m glad Super Mario Bros has a reboot! Obviously, it’s quite iconic. But what a shame they’re all white! There are no Latinos as protagonists! There was an innovative and diverse cast in the original film. What’s more, I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise“, wrote.

So glad #Super Mario Bros is getting a reboot! Obviously it’s iconic enuff. But too bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads! Groundbreaking color-blind casting in original! Plus I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work script wise! pic.twitter.com/lNokmdpwMq – John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 27, 2021

It should be noted that, although Luigi and Mario will have the voices of Pratt and Day, white actors, the cast features black leads like Kevin Michael Richardson and Keegan-Michael Key. Additionally, Taylor-Joy is of Argentine descent and has previously defined herself as a “white Latina.”

Pratt’s choice has been particularly controversial, not because the actor is white, but because it is not of Italian origin. In Leguizamo’s case, the interpreter has Italian ancestry on the father’s side. Too the controversial debate surrounding the choice of celebrities over professional voice actors has been rekindled for this type of productions.