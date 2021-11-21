Tom Holland says the role of Nathan Drake pushed him to the limit

Although there is very little to see Tom holland once again as friendly neighbor Spider-Man at the close of his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it won’t be long before we see the actor again on the big screen for only a couple of months After Spidey’s adventure, we can see him as Nathan Drake in the long-awaited film adaptation of Uncharted.

Although Holland He already had experience in action scenes after having played Spidey, the work he did for Uncharted was very different and much more demanding, even the actor mentioned that the role of Nathan Drake took him to the physical limit For all the action sequences that we will see on the tape, this was confirmed by the interpreter in an interview for GQ.

“I hadn’t realized how lucky I was that Spider-Man always wears a mask, because when he’s jumping and swinging between buildings it’s all computer generated, but in Uncharted it’s just me in a shirt and pants doing my scenes.“he mentioned.

The same source mentioned that after finishing filming, Holland He suffered an irritation in the tendon, product of the arduous days of filming that caused him a lot of discomfort. As if that were not enough, the interpreter He only had a few days off after finishing Uncharted, as he had the filming of Spider-Man No Way Home, fortunately the injury was not serious and did not delay the filming of the tape.

Uncharted is expected toCinematographic adaptation of one of the most iconic and recognized sagas of PlayStation and in addition to having Tom Holland as the protagonist, it has a cast confirmed by Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

Axel Amézquita is an editor at IGN Latin America, a comiquero by birth, with a taste for cinema, photography, video games and great stories. You can follow him on social networks like @AxxRess