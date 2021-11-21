Tom Holland is filling in for Robert Downey Jr in Marvel, according to a director | Famous

Robert Downey Jr He was the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2008, the year ‘Iron Man’ came out, until 2019, when his character sacrificed his life to save the universe in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Since that time, several rumors have arisen on the Internet about a possible return of the ‘Dolittle’ actor to a Marvel movie and how his return could be without affecting the continuity of the franchise.
One of the directors of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Joe Russo, explained in an interview for GQ that Tom Holland is gradually replacing Robert Downey Jr.
The British actor, who is currently preparing the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, had already commented that the third arachnid film was the last of that saga, but Russo’s comment makes it seem that it will be in the MCU a few more years.
It was in 2015 when Sony and Marvel Studios forged an alliance to bring Spider-Man to theaters with the Avengers and shortly after Tom Holland was chosen to give life to Peter Parker, in a younger version to which the fans were used to it.
Instead of recounting the superhero’s origins, Holland debuted in ‘Captain America: Civil War’. From the beginning, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was very close to Tony Stark, to such a degree that both characters developed a father-son relationship, so the fall of Iron Man meant more in Spider-Man’s life than it did. you might think.
Joe Russo commented that Holland is taking over the place that Downey Jr left in Marvel and, while the director did not specify how exactly he is doing it, he describes him as a key actor for the MCU.
“Tom is taking on the role Robert Downey once held for Marvel, who is the favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the Marvel universe.”
Russo’s comment carries a lot of weight, since he and his brother Anthony directed half of the films where Tom Holland has had a part in Marvel.
It was the Russos who developed the relationship of both characters and maintain a close collaboration with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.
If what Russo said is true, it is possible that Tom Holland still has a lot to offer in the MCU and that his character will not only get a new series of films, but will become the leader of the new Avengers.