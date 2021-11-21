Toluca vs Pumas: where and at what time to see the Liga MX playoff

Hernán Cristante and Andrés Lillini will seek to command their teams to the Liguilla (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Everything is ready for the capital of Mexico to witness one of the most exciting matches of the phase of reclassification of the Opening 2021. The meeting between Toluca and Pumas prepares to be a vibrant feud and both will give their all for a ticket to the Big party.

Toluca will try to make valid its local status to be able to impose its conditions on the field of play, while the university team will try to maintain the flight it obtained after the duel against Blue CrossWell, after coming back from a score of 1-3 and getting his pass to the next round, it came as a mental boost for the Pedregal team.

Toluca comes to this meeting after having fallen on the last day of the Mexican tournament, on his visit to Puebla. The painting directed by Hernán Cristante He could not validate his local quality and had to row against the current to be able to stay as close to the top of the general classification. In addition, at the beginning of that same commitment, Devils they did not see who could command the attack, because Rubens Sambueza saw the initial whistle from the substitute bench.

On the other hand, Cougars closed the regular phase of Mexican football with a dream match. Those from Pedregal had to win the match to be able to win a pass to the playoffs. In front they had Blue Cross, the current champion of the tournament, who took over the first half with a partial score of 1-3; however, in the second half, the University Club was able to recover and the match ended 4-3.

When: Sunday, November 21

Schedule: 17:00 hours from the center of Mexico City

Location: Nemesio Diez Stadium

Transmission: Channel 5 TUDN

Throughout the Mexican contest, Toluca finished in sixth position, with 24 units achieved total. They won six games, drew six times and lost five times. The UNAM team struggled to climb several steps and managed to get into the repechage zone. Pumas got a total of 21 points, product of five victories, six draws and six setbacks.

“Pumas will be a difficult opponent as always, he comes with an important state of mind, but I think that does not help much because it is another game. We are going to take our precautions, and I think it’s going to be a nice repechage match, “he said. Rubens Sambueza last Friday at a press conference.

Sambueza also spoke about what Pumas are considered favorites to win this afternoon: “I don’t think it’s disrespectful that they put Pumas as a favorite. We simply want to go out and play, they are two great teams with history, but at home we will try to assert the home and go out to play. You don’t have to talk so much, ”added the Toluca player.

For this meeting, the university students will have the Italian-Argentine withdrawal Cristian Battocchio, as he will be out of activity for a week due to a muscle strain in practice last Wednesday. Battocchio is also joined by the absence of his partner Rogerio de Oliveira still unable to recover from a muscle injury suffered on the eve of Matchday 14, when Pumas visited León.

If the chorizo ​​team were to achieve victory against the felines, it would ensure the duel against León in the quarterfinals. While if the auriazules get the victory at Hell, they would be ensuring their confrontation against America.

