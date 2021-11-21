Three health works in Sinaloa are included in the federal budget for more than $ 86 million

In the description of the work, it is reported that 87 areas of the hospital will be expanded and / or remodeled over an area of ​​4,601 square meters, to increase to 60,669 medical care services.

For 2022, the PEF plans to expand and remodel the Hospital of the ISSSTE High Specialty Dr. Manuel Cárdenas de la Vega, Culiacán.

For Guasave there is also good news, since resources for 26 million 885 thousand pesos are coming for the last stage of the expansion work of the Family Medicine Unit of the ISSSTE, to escalate it to a Family Medicine Clinic with specialties and operating room.

With this work, in which 15 million pesos will be invested, it is expected that one million 329 thousand 978 beneficiaries will be benefited.

The banner of this work was given by the Guasavense Florentino Castro López, who was general director of the ISSSTE, on March 7, 2018 and since then 153 million 217 thousand 197 pesos have been invested, however, the work has been paused on several occasions .

The third health work included in the federal budget corresponds to the expansion and remodeling of the General Hospital of the Zone and Family Medicine 3 of the IMSS, which is located in Mazatlán.

In this hospital, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with four cribs will be created, with an investment of 44 million 751 thousand 540 pesos.

In PEF 2022 there is also the project for the expansion, remodeling and equipment of the Mazatlán Naval Specialties Hospital, from the Secretary of the Navy, but it does not bring an assigned investment amount.

The project of this work includes the expansion of the external consultation on the ground floor, first and second level, adding offices for the various specialties and hospitalization area with a total of 45 census beds, in addition, government and teaching aid areas.

The total amount needed is 341 million 599 thousand 807 pesos.