This Puebla should never be left for dead: Larcamón

Eduardo Dominguez

Puebla, Mexico / 11.21.2021





In Puebla, he begins to accustom Mexican soccer fans to being the team of deeds, the one for which he does not bet and in the end he manages to give great satisfaction to his followers, which was confirmed again in Repechage, where he was able to recover from being twice down on the scoreboard to leave the game 2-2 and then settle it in a penalty shootout.

About, Nicolas Larcamón, strategist of the Stripe, he underlined that particular part of having a team full of gladiators that they will not cease in their fight to achieve the objectives, as happened before the Flock, where they were a minute away from being eliminated and that would end up entrusting themselves to the gloves of Anthony Silva to advance to the Liguilla.

“I believed, I believed that we were capable, that Tony silva was able. To this group never give it up for dead. Then, undoubtedly, we also have that God who accompanies us, who loves us and sometimes helps us to straighten the goal as a song says. I believed and that epic denouement that generates that communion between the team and the city. Very happy for all this, “he commented in a conference.

Although he admitted that they lived complex moments and that they made important mistakes, Larcamón noted that a deletion “it would have been unfair”Because of how the whole game unfolded, in which they never stopped looking for the goal against an opponent who showed one of his best facets in the semester.

Union with your fans

On the other hand, the strategist pointed out how important it is to achieve triumphs like the one that occurred before Chivas, since they usually serve to unite more fans and equipment, something that he has noticed as the months have passed since his arrival.

“We were before one of the teams from greatest tradition in the country, that it was not going to be easy to dress the stadium with the colors of the Puebla And so it was, this triumph is for them. We are a humble team that competes based on collective strength, as it was in the last League and as felt in many parts of the game. We go with everything, with humility, focus and that union that is overwhelming for any rival that is put in front of us.