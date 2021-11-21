This is the superfood that lowers cholesterol and protects the heart

Cholesterol turns out to be a necessary lipid for the proper functioning of the body, although it is also true that excess LDL, known as bad cholesterol, could put the life of the person suffering from it at risk. That is why today we will talk about a fruit that should be incorporated into your feeding to avoid problems with this disease and that will also help protect the heart.

It is the grape, a common fruit in all regions of the world and which, according to research published in the scientific journal Nutrients, has important health benefits, being considered a superfood due to its great nutritional value. However, in this article we will refer to its contribution to the reduction of cholesterol and, as a consequence, caring for the heart.

The study, developed by scholars at the University of California, revealed that incorporating grapes into a feeding daily will increase the diversity of bacteria in the intestine. In turn, this superfood reduces cholesterol and bile acids, affecting total cholesterol. Therefore, the consumption of this fruit will also affect the health of the heart, benefiting it indirectly.

The research determined that incorporating grapes into a healthy diet will help the cholesterol since the fruit has beneficial bacteria and of great relevance for its positive effect that it causes in the metabolism of lipids and glucose, as well as the intestinal lining. In this sense, the scientists revealed that a diet containing these sweet grains will reduce the cholesterol total by 6.1% and LDL cholesterol by 5.9%.

Photo: Pixabay

Consequently a feeding healthy diet containing vegetables, some lean meats and fruits, predominantly grapes, will help reduce levels of cholesterol and as a consequence, it will also help the health of the heart. Furthermore, the research revealed that bile acids will also be progressively decreased.