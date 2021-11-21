This is the superfood that lowers cholesterol and protects the heart

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
28

Cholesterol turns out to be a necessary lipid for the proper functioning of the body, although it is also true that excess LDL, known as bad cholesterol, could put the life of the person suffering from it at risk. That is why today we will talk about a fruit that should be incorporated into your feeding to avoid problems with this disease and that will also help protect the heart.

It is the grape, a common fruit in all regions of the world and which, according to research published in the scientific journal Nutrients, has important health benefits, being considered a superfood due to its great nutritional value. However, in this article we will refer to its contribution to the reduction of cholesterol and, as a consequence, caring for the heart.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here