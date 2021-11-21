This is the stretch that Reese Witherspoon does every day to stay in shape

Reese witherspoon He is one of those people full of energy, who always seems to want to do things and try new challenges. Therefore, it is not uncommon for his social networks to be filled with publications in which he tells us his plans, shows us how he has fun with his children, how his favorite recipes are made, adds a new book to your book club or jokes with his followers joining the meme of the moment.

Thanks to that little by little we get to know her a little more and thus we have been able to know how despite being ‘addicted’ to morning coffee, taking care of her diet, but having a weakness for southern food or being delighted with being able to spend a little time sitting in the garden enjoying the sun while devour a novel, nor does he neglect his health, doing physical exercise on a regular basis.

She is one of those celebrities that it is not uncommon to see with him hair collected and running or riding a bike, and has declared herself a fan of HIIT workouts, which help you stay in shape in no time, yet require great intensity. However, that is not the only exercise she does, because we also know that she is a yoga fan and that there is a routine she does every day to keep in shape.

This routine, courtesy of her coach Kadee Sweeney, as she confirms on her Instagram account, is ideal for daily if, like her, you are fond of running, both outdoors and on the treadmill at the gym or at home. It can also be done by those who have opted for power walking or long walks, although in reality it’s for everyone want to stretch after exercising your legs.

Reese presents us with a series of exercises that perform on the ground, so we can do them without having to leave home. The only material we need for this is a foam roller or foam roller, which is usually used in pilates or yoga exercises to help us with some stretching. This is precisely what Witherspoon uses it for.

To stretch after exercise and what our muscles recover, we can do like Reese and put the roller on the floor, rolling our hips on it. With the legs bent, with one on the other – supporting the ankle on the knee – and supporting himself with the arms, he makes some movements forward and backward, which he repeats by shifting the weight of his body on one side. Change the crossed leg and repeat the movement.

Another of the exercises that he shows us is performed starting from the plank position, resting on the forearms, with the thighs resting on the roller and without resting the feet on the ground. In this pose, he does brief movements forward and backward, yes, keeping your belly firm because in this way you avoid hurting your back. This movement is part of a larger series, in which the side of the legs.

For the following exercise, lie face up on the ground, bend your legs and place the roller under your hips. To stretch your legs, pick up one of them and hold your knee with both hands, then with that same leg, makes a lateral twist, keeping the leg in place with one hand, stretching the opposite arm in a cross and turning the head towards the outstretched arm. Then repeat the entire movement, changing legs.

The last exercise is a glute bridge, but placing the feet on the roller and raising the hips several times. In this way, it mobilizes the pelvis and strengthens the core and the back. Reese is clear about it and knows that stretching afterwards is as important as training and that is why he follows these exercises that, thanks to his Instagram account, we can see how he does to solve our doubts and join your routine.