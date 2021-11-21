This is the exclusive facial that women in their 20s and 60s use, too

The exclusive tfacial treatment used by celebrities in their 20s and 60s is a combo of several techniques. Of course, the objectives are multiple and the anti-aging results for the skin, Amazing! In this note we tell you everything there is to know about him Oxylight: the latest trend in facials.

The novel treatment is also a moment of relaxation, as well as having enormous anti-aging power. Source. Nuffield Wellness.

The luxury facial treatment already performed by all the famous

Are you looking to have a smooth, smooth, homogeneous and beautiful face at any age? There is no other secret than the routine of care and the daily use of sunscreen. But of course the skin silky is obtained much faster in cabinet beauty treatments, in the hands of experts in dermatological aesthetic care.

The famous know everything that can help to respect a good routine of care together with the religious visit to an expert who works to get the best possible version of the skin of the face. That is why there are protocols that smooth, illuminate and fill the skin In record time, even a session or two may be enough.

The facial massages, for example, they improve the results of the daily and nightly ritual that can be performed at home: from the cabinet “yoga face” to others specialized in working on the elasticity and freshness of the face.

Sure, celebrities have those big awards dates to walk a red carpet and look flawless – that’s why they become experts at express results.

Thus, these treatments evolved: radiofrequency and ultrasounds, the most requested, develop their technology day by day and constant improvements appear with that much sought after “flash” effect.

Of course, Madonna, Sofía Vergara, Irina Shayk and Hailey Bieber among other celebrities have already signed up for the latest trend in this type of tools to look radiant and young: The new proposal is called Oxylight and it is a revolutionary boom in countries like the United States and Spain.

Sofía Vergara’s immaculate face says it all: the treatment works and its effect is revealing! Source. Hello Mexico.

The best of this facial treatment anti-aging is that it only requires a device that applies different anti-aging methods in the same session. Versatility is its strength since it adapts to the needs of each skin.

LED light, pure oxygen, micronutrients and microdermabrasion join the possibility of dosing a good proportion of vitamins, active ingredients and working with ultrasound and negative pressure therapy at the same time.

That is, this exclusive facial treatment It brings youth almost instantly because it is the physical representation that it is possible to combine the best techniques that currently exist in a single device applied by expert estheticians.

It is painless and one session lasts 90 minutes. In a relaxing and pleasant experience, it combines the power of cleaning with the regeneration of the skin and deep nutrition and hydration. It is enhanced with masks and manual massage.

The incredible skin The faces of the famous who tried it speaks for itself They look spectacular!