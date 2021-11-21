This is how the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX remain

Hobby

Mexico City / 11/20/2021 21:04:18





The four teams classified to the 2021 Apertura league of Liga MX are close to meeting their rivals, Since this weekend the repechage matches are held, where the last four tickets to the quarterfinals will be distributed.

So far they are TOAmerica, Atlas, Leon and Tigres, the clubs that are already installed in this round and that are still in the fight for the title of the current tournament, which is still in the hands of Cruz Azul.

When are the Liga MX quarterfinals played?

The first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 will be played on Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 November, while the return will be on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 November, so this last day we will be meeting the four semifinalists of the tournament.

The teams that qualified directly to the big party will be those who close at home during this round: América (Azteca Stadium), Atlas (Jalisco Stadium), León (Nou Camp Stadium) and Tigres (University Stadium).

Is there an away goal in the league?

Although there will be a round trip in the quarterfinals, the away goal will not be a tiebreaker criterionTherefore, the winner will be the one who has scored the greatest number of goals in the two games; that is, by global marker.

If is tied on the scoreboard, the team that advances will be the one with the best position in the general classification.

Teams classified to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

1. America

2. Atlas

3. Leon

4. Tigers

5. Saints

6. Puebla

Quarterfinals of Liga MX AL MOMENT

(1) America vs

(2) Atlas vs.

(3) Leon vs Puebla (6)

(4) Tigres vs Santos (5)

ZZM