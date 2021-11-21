This is how medical students will return to the UNAM classrooms this Monday

As of November 22 the School of Medicine of the UNAM will return to the classrooms after the long confinement that this maximum house of studies has experienced due to the pandemic by covid-19.

The authorities of this faculty announced that they will return to classes in person through a hybrid model where 50 percent of the students will be in the faculty while the other 50 percent will follow the classes virtually.

For this return to the classrooms, the student authorities will incorporate sanitary protocols, which will include random antigen tests, classrooms with CO2 measurements, extractors, ventilation, as well as the mandatory use of a mask.

(Descriptive photo: Cuartoscuro)

The above is in addition to face-to-face procedures that are already carried out within the Faculties of Chemistry, the same School of Medicine and the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters.

In the same way, the personnel of this university as security and quartermaster elements must wear face masks at all times and respect the sanitary regulations for this return to classes.

Likewise, there are young people who do not know the facilities of the various faculties because they are new entrants, so students of more advanced years have given themselves the task of providing brief tours through the corridors of the schools.

CAO