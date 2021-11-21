This is how Mati and Aristeo reacted to poor results from Guardianes

As good ex-athletes of the red team, of which they wore the jersey in the seasons that they were in

Exatlon Mexico

, Mati and Aristeo reacted to bad results What have they had Guardians these weeks.

Through his Instagram stories, Golden Champion shared that he agrees with Cázares that never in the history of the most demanding reality show, the red team had so many bad performances, as it happens in this fifth season.

“It is the red team that has fared the worst in all seasons and I really would like to go to at least see it up close,” said Aristeo.

It may interest you:

Exatlón: Evelyn surprises with a drastic makeover. (VIDEO)



Mati Álvarez questions the fans what the red team is missing

Mati Alvarez took the opportunity to ask his followers what they think the red team needs to achieve a better performance in the most demanding beaches and lands in the Dominican Republic.

“Because we need to lift the team, that the red team is a team of champions,” said Terminator, to which Aristeo added: “Cheer the red team … or the blue team, I don’t know.”

With these actions it was shown that Mati and Aristeo are concerned about their red companions of this fifth season.

You might also be interested in:

Exatlón: This is how Macky broke down in tears with a speech from The Beast.

