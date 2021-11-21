They publish an alleged video of tennis player Peng Shuai at a sporting event

The Chinese state press released videos on Sunday that allegedly show tennis star Peng Shuaison running and in good condition as the crowd grows. international pressure for information on his whereabouts.

The videos are added to other images released Saturday night on social networks by Chinese state media of the tennis player 35 years, amid worldwide consternation over his whereabouts.

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy – Hu Xijin 胡锡 进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021

Peng shuai, 35, a former world number one in doubles, has not come out publicly since he accused Zhang gaoli, a powerful former head of the Communist Party Chinese 40 years older than her, if any forced to have sex.

The message, posted for a short time in early November on the player’s official account at Weibo (equivalent to Twitter in China), before censored in the Asian country, describes a forced sentimental relationship with Zhang before he held high positions.

In writing, attributed to Peng shuai but whose authenticity could not be verified by AFP, the tennis player indicated that Zhang gaoli resumed contact with her when she retired from politics in 2018, evoking a forced sexual encounter.

Since those accusations, the fate of Peng shuai raises numerous questions.

In one of the videos released Sunday on Twitter by Hu Xijin, the influential editor of the newspaper Global Times, appear Peng standing in a stadium during the “opening ceremony of a final youth tennis match “.

A reporter for that newspaper tweeted another video in which he appears Peng signing autographs for kids in a stadium before posing with them for photos.

“These last days she stayed at home in all freedom and I didn’t want to be bothered“he stated on Saturday Hu Xijin, whose newspaper has a marked nationalist look.

Hu, who boasts of closeness to power, published two other videos of the tennis player on Saturday “having dinner with his coach and some friends in a restaurant “in Beijing, some images recorded this Saturday, according to the journalist.

AFP is not in a position to confirm either the place or the conditions in which those images were taken, and Hu Xijin did not make any reference to the subject in his account Weibo.

Dinner and conviviality

In the pictures, Peng shuai is surrounded by two women, with whom she shares food and wine in a very noisy place. In front of her is a man with whom she talks “about parties.”

“Tomorrow is November 20 (Saturday) “, he says before being corrected by one of the women:” It is 21 (Sunday) “.

I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk – Hu Xijin 胡锡 进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021

The images of the scene, which it doesn’t seem natural, are engraved with a mobile phone by an unidentified person. Peng shuai appears distended.

Steve Simon, president of the WTA, which manages the women’s tennis circuit, considered these videos “insufficient” to show that Peng shuai is in good health, as the images do notor show if the tennis player “is free in their decisions and their actions. “

Several countries, including USA and France, they demonstrated on Friday “worried“by the luck of the tennis player.