They post a new video of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at a sporting event, amid concerns about her disappearance

A day before, official Chinese media released another 2 recordings, where the alleged disappeared person visits a restaurant with some friends.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, after allegedly denouncing sexual harassment by Zhan Gaoli, China’s vice prime minister between 2013 and 2018, would have appeared at the opening of a teen tournament in Beijing.

The editor-in-chief of the official Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin, has shared the recording of the ceremony, stating that it took place this Sunday morning.

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy – Hu Xijin 胡锡 进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021

The video is released the day after Hu published two recordings, where the athlete visits a restaurant with some friends. The event takes place in the midst of an international controversy regarding the well-being and whereabouts of the athlete.

As a result of the scandal, the director of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, threatened to suspend the association’s tournaments in China. At the same time, both the White House and the UN Human Rights Office and tennis stars expressed their concern about the case.

The 35-year-old Peng has been successful in the doubles discipline, reaching the peak of her career in 2014, becoming number one in the WTA. In total, she has 23 titles in doubles and is currently at number 192 in the WTA ‘ranking’.