They attacked Dimitri Payet in Lyon vs Marseille and the match was suspended

FRANCE – The game between the Olympique Lyon and the Olympique de Marseille was suspended due to a bottle he received Dimitri payet, player of the Lyon. The match stopped from minute 4 when Payet had the blow, which was caused by a fan.

Payet approached the corner kick to collect it and as he ducked, he received a blow to the head, hitting the left ear, after a fan threw a bottle of water from the stands.

Dimitri Payet, lying on the ground after being attacked from the rostrum. AP

Immediately, the Lyon player was treated by the medical staff and after standing up and walking, both teams made the decision to go to the locker room as a way to oppose the attacks that occurred from the stands.

French media indicated, according to reports that emerged from France, that the individual who threw the bottle was arrested and the authorities took him to the local police station.

The Marseilles refused to return to the field of play to resume the match against him Lyon, interrupted four minutes later by the impact of a bottle thrown from the stands in the face of Dimitry payet and, finally, the crash of the fourteenth day of the League 1 was suspended.

Almost two hours after referee Ruddy Buquet decided to send both teams to the dressing room after the incident and several conversations in the interior of the state, the public address system of the Groupama stadium in the Olympic Park of Lyon announced that the match would not be resumed.

Finally, the French Professional League, which issued a statement in which it condemned the events and ordered to leave the case in the hands of the Disciplinary Commission, assumed the definitive cancellation of the match.