These are the Marvel actors who speak Spanish perfectly

The actors who have paraded through the Marvel Cinematic Universe they conquered the whole world with their performances. But in many cases, acting is not his only talent: several of them are good with languages, especially Spanish. Chris Hemsworth, married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, or Chris pratt, who also stands out as a dubber, are some of the figures that can do it. Here we tell you who they are those who speak Spanish perfectly.

4. Daniel Brühl

His full name gives all the clues: Daniel César Martín Brühl González. Born in Barcelona In 1978, he is of Spanish and German nationality, so in addition to speaking English, he can express himself in those languages ​​with great confidence. Entered the world of Marvel studios with Captain America: Civil War in the skin of the villain Zemo and we saw him again this year in Disney + in the series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The actor perfectly maintains his accent in Spanish.

3. Zoe Saldaña

It is impossible to forget that video behind the scenes of Endgame in which Zoe Saldana He says: “Here with my mate, on the set of Avengers. Does Gamora speak Spanish? I did not know, I did not know it”. And it is that although his iconic character of Guardians of the Galaxy speak English, the American actress is the daughter of Puerto Rican mother and Dominican father. She recently lent her voice in Maya y los tres, the Netflix original animated series.

2. Natalie Portman

The actress of ThorWinner of an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG award, she can surprise with much more than just acting. She is a writer, director, dancer, film producer, and psychologist. She was born in Israel and is a citizen of the United States. In addition to their studies at Harvard, the interpreter of Jane Foster can speak in English, Hebrew, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

Played Pepper potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fell in love with everyone. Is that this Hollywood star knew how to show that he is capable of being part of projects of all genres. Before participating in Hombre de Hierro, the actress lived as an exchange student in the Spanish city of Talavera de la Reina, in Toledo (Spain). For this reason, you can perfectly maintain dialogues in Spanish.

