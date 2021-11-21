These are the favorite films of his career – Publimetro México

With an outstanding and successful career, Tom Hanks has become one of the most iconic actors in the American film industry.

In more than 40 years of experience, he has starred in wonderful films that marked a before and after in the history of cinema, such as “Saving Private Ryan”, “Unexpected Miracles”, “Angels and demons” “You have a email ”, among others.

Although Hanks has a perfect handle on the drama genre, comedy also plays a key role in his respected career. The protagonist of “La Terminal” revealed which are the favorite films of his career and surprisingly did not choose the favorites of the audience.

Tom Hanks’ selection is based on “personal experience” he had in each of the films, a very personal evaluation that only he can reveal.

During an interview on “The Bull Simmons Podcast,” the 65-year-old actor shared the top 3 of his career with the audience.

He first named the movie “A Very Special Team,” also known as “A League of Their Own.” The film was released in 1992 and featured Geena Davis, Madonna, Rossie O’Donnell, Garry Marshall, among other prominent actors.

According to the actor, it is one of his favorite films because he had the opportunity to play baseball during the summer. Hanks played Jimmy Duggan, the drunken and sarcastic coach of a women’s team.

In second place he named “Castaway”, the favorite of many and the film that led him to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2000. Tom played the role of “Chuck Noland” a man obsessed with work. However, that changes when in one of its many trips the plane suffers irreversible damage and ends up crashed. The protagonist is the only survivor but is stranded on a desert island.

The American actor revealed that the shoot was full of “daring adventures.” “We were in the middle of the ocean trying to take shots. We went to Fiji twice and my whole family was with me, ”he said. “Nothing but adventures every day,” he added.

Finally, and without a doubt the least expected, he mentioned “Cloud Atlas: the invisible network”, a science fiction film released in 2012.

“Set of several stories that take place in the past, the present and the future. Each of them is contained in the previous one, and all are linked together by small details ”, details the synopsis of Film Affinity.

Tom Hanks shared credits with Halle Berry, Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, Susan Sarandon, Hugh Grant, among others.

“It was the first time I had filmed a lot in Germany and I was surrounded by history. But at the job itself, we were part of this great massive set of fantastic people who were just trying to do the best and hardest job on a deep pitch, ”Hanks revealed.

