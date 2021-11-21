These are the 5 best-rated series on HBO Max according to IMDb

The Redstones are millionaires and have a lot of power, but they don’t talk to each other. Things get complicated when you have to decide who will succeed the patriarch in the leadership of the company.

This series has a total of 3 seasons, although its production has not stopped yet. This drama is about the family dysfunctional by Logan Roy , the owner of the world’s largest audiovisual arts conglomerate.

4. The Sopranos (1999)

Until the arrival of Games of thrones, The Sopranos it was unquestionably the best Serie of all time according to critics. It narrates the life of Tony soprano, the hood of a criminal organization, his group and the family around him.

The Sopranos stood out because their production it was so neat that it gave the impression of watching movies instead of a television series. Each episode had a great artistic value, highly outstanding scripts and dialogues that have gone down in history.

3. Game of Thrones (2011)

Although it is surely the series most acclaimed by the public, according to IMDb it is only the third best of the American production company HBO.

As you may already know, this is a television adaptation of the work of George RR Martin. The mass phenomenon of Game of Thrones surpassed even the record that Lost had already set at the time.

2. The Wire (2002)

For 5 seasons, The Wire narrates the two faces of the drug trafficking in Baltimore City. It gives a very realistic view of both the groups of policeman who carry out wiretapping as well as their own bands, especially when delving into the lives of traffickers, who are people who have had virtually no options in their lives to escape drug trafficking networks.

Each season of the series expands the focus of the problem. After showing the bottom of the matter, the series reels the drug syndicates and then harshly attacks politicians, the educational system and finally the media in its final season.

1. Band of Brothers (2001)

This 10-episode miniseries is based on the novel by Stephen Ambrose. The series was produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. It tells the story of Easy Company, a group of paratroopers from the United States Army during World War II.

This series, based totally In real facts It is the one with the best score according to the experts of IMDb. 9 years later, the same producers would shape The Pacific, a series that tells the events that occurred during the same war, but on the other end of the planet.

Do you agree with this ranking given by IMDb? If you have your own top 5, feel free to express yourself in the comment section.