the weekend looks

We kick off the week by reviewing some of the most glamorous looks seen throughout the weekend on the red carpet, which never takes a day off. From Zendaya, whose outfits never go unnoticed, until Adriana ugarteThese days we have seen how the celebrity wardrobe is stronger than ever. Join us in this review of the best looks with a ‘weekend’ flavor of your favorite celebs.

Emma Watson returns to the red carpet with a look full of meaning. The actress has opted for a design of Harris reed to attend the 2021 Earthshot Awards. “Emma wears a recycled Couture look from my Found collection, a design made from wedding dresses used from Oxfam which he accessorizes with the Harris Reed x Missoma earrings, rings and bracelets ”, explains Reed himself. The actress combines this tulle top of different lengths and layers with black flared trousers from Stella McCartney.

Joana sanz she did not miss the meeting, and to do so she chose an incredible dress Zuhair Murad combined with jewels from Rabat. For his part, Dani Alves wore a Philipp Plein suit.

Natalie Portman. (Getty)

Natalie Portman is another of the actresses who, like Emma Watson, are seen little on the red carpet, but has returned choosing one of the brands of the moment, Mugler. This is the definitive proof that ‘little black dresses’ can still surprise us.

Bella Thorne. (Getty)

Impressive was Bella Thorne at the Rome Film Festival, where he has also resorted to total black to dazzle with a ‘bodycon’ design from one of the brands that best captures sensuality, Versace.

Sarah Paulson. (Getty)

Sarah paulson he wears an oversized white suit by Magda Butrym, Ana Khouri’s jewelry and Tyler Ellis clutch at the EMA Awards gala in Los Angeles.

Dakota Johnson. (Getty)

Dakota johnson has attended the Mill Valley Film Festival dressed in a velvet design by Alessandra Rich that fits within the ‘vamp chic’ wave that dominates the red carpet these days.

Maggie Gyllenhaal. (Getty)

Next to her came Maggie Gyllenhaal, which also joins the ‘goth’ fashionista by making use, where appropriate, of a design with three-quarter sleeves and a V-neckline with ‘arty’ motifs from Prada’s autumn-winter 2021 collection.

The model Madison headrick has been another of the celebrities who has wanted to put into practice the most extreme sensuality that this season defends the designs of Schiaparelli’s golden nipple shields.

Zendaya. (Getty)

Zendaya continues to promote the movie ‘Dune’ by giving style lessons in each of the film’s performances. The actress was stunning with this two piece of Vivienne westwood Composed of a mesh top and chains and a two-tone printed skirt of the brand, a look with a ‘Mad Max’ aesthetic that suits you perfectly.

For its part, Beyoncé continues for another week turning his Instagram profile into his particular red carpet. On this occasion, the singer poses with a blazer jacket Alice + Olivia, vintage top of Jean Paul Gaultier and leather pants Saint Laurent.

His second look signs it Dolce and Gabbana and it is a tribute to the porcelain print. Beyoncé adds to her asymmetrical dress from the Italian brand Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

This weekend Natalie Portman She has not been the only actress who has fallen in love with Mugler’s sensual creations, as Adriana ugarte has also opted for an impressive asymmetrical design and ‘bodycon’ of the brand of Casey Cadwallader.

Another of the looks that has surprised us has been a black design with lateral ‘cut out’ details of Michael Kors, a look that accessorizes with Sardinero Antique Jewels.

Another Spanish actress, Almudena Love, has revolutionized the red carpet with his style. The actress has opted for a two-tone velvet look from Sportmax combined with Messika jewels.