The unrecognizable photo of Nicole Kidman as a child with her sister where her height was already impressive

Nicole Kidman She is an internationally recognized actress, but also a very familiar person. And so it has proved once again on his sister Antonia’s 51st birthday, occasion that has taken the opportunity to publish a photo of the most adorable.

In the photograph, the two sisters appear, together and on a boat, but much younger: they are just two girls. Nicole looks at the camera, with a cap on her head, flip flops and T-shirts and shorts. Antonia looks at something out of the field of vision and smiles while wearing clothes very similar to her sister’s, except for her bare feet. “To my dear sister. Happy birthday, I love to share this life with you“she wrote affectionately Nicole Kidman as caption of the photo.

The publication has already more than 136 thousand likes and it has been filled with congratulations, but also with opinions. And it is that his followers have realized how it has changed over the years. Little Nicole was already very tall (she is currently 1.80m tall), but her features are now much more defined and her hair more blonde. Not to mention its casual and sporty style, ideal clothing for a girl. Now Nicole is quite a woman and, also, one of the most elegant in Hollywood.

His family, a fundamental pillar also on Instagram

It is not the first time that Nicole Kidman publishes such a photo on her Instagram and it may not be the last. The actress is always shown as a very familiar person and that is a facet of her that their social networks also show.

On Father’s Day (in the United States, the third Sunday in June), Kidman published a collection of two photos, one old and one more recent: one with her father and one with Keith Urban, her husband and father of her two young daughters. “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular. #USFathersDay,” she wrote alongside them.

And the same on his father’s birthday, who shared a photo of himself alone and another of the two with his mother, Janelle kidman. The accompanying text made it full of nostalgia: “Dad, today would have been your 82nd birthday, We miss you every day xx “.

