‘The union of Puebla is overwhelming for any rival’

Puebla left on the way to Chivas in the Reclassification of Opening 2021 with the definition from the eleven steps in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and he was the technician of The fringe, Nicolas Larcamón, which highlighted the union of the team and communion with the city to get the pass to the Quarterfinals.

“Today we were in front of one of the most traditional teams in the country, I told them that it was not going to be easy to fill the stadium with people from Puebla, This triumph is above all for them … we go for everything, with humility, with focus, with identity, that union that is overwhelming for any rival that is put in front of us “, revealed the strategist at the end of the game

“I thought we were capable, that Tony (Silva) was capable, he knew that this group should never be left for dead still dead. Then we have that God who accompanies us, who loves us, sometimes helps us to straighten our aim, I believed and it happened that way, there was the epic outcome that generates that synergy between the team, the people and the city, “he added .

Larcamón is fully motivated after the dramatic triumph against the Chivas and dreams of making him Puebla win your third title of MX League, the first since the 1989-90 season.

“I am very happy for this group, for the way they work and for the communion that is being generated with the fans,” he mentioned.

“We had a lot of setbacks, but we stood firm and united. We continue working and believing in an idea that represents us ”, he expressed.

