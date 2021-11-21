The uncertainty that Fernando Alonso lived because of Checo Pérez in the Qatar GP

Fernando Alonso returned to the podium after 7 years (Photo: Handout via REUTERS)

Fernando Alonso returned to the glory of Formula 1 this sunday in the Qatar Grand Prix. Since 2014 the Asturian pilot had not been able to get a podium; Back then it belonged to Ferrari, now, with the Alpine car, Alonso returned to the top of the classification, finishing third in the race.

However, the pressure was an element that the Spaniard had to play with, especially the one that the Mexican pilot was exerting, Sergio Czech Perez. Who claimed that a large part of the responsibility for not having reached Alonso was due to the strategy implemented by Red bull.

For his part, Alonso acknowledged that there was a real concern about the possible onslaught of Czech Perez. In fact, he questioned his team for the lack of information regarding the proximity of the Jalisco.

“I asked ‘Is Pérez going to arrive or not?’ I was a bit upset because they didn’t tell me anything. I thought they didn’t want to give me references because they knew I was going to arrive and I was going to overtake, but they don’t want to tell me to pull because the tire could explode, “said Fernando Alonso after finishing the Qatar GP.

Checo Pérez blamed his team for not having reached the podium (Photo: Twitter / @SChecoPerez)

One of the issues that generated the greatest problems in this Grand Prix were the tires. Various teams suffered, including Pérez. The Mexican clarified that there was no total certainty if he would stop at pits to change tires once or twice.

“It was a very exhausting race, I was at full speed all the time, overtaking and pushing. We change our strategy throughout the race; in some phases we were going to make a stop and in other two, but the tires of others exploded, so we had to protect ours to avoid punctures and maximize our position in the Constructors’ World Championship ”, said Pérez after the race.

Fernando Alonso was also aware of this situation; For this reason, together with their team, they determined that the most optimal thing was to take care of the tires for the final stretch of the race, a decisive fact to be able to stay with third position.

“My tires felt good, they told me to take care of them, that there were some punctures and there were some teams that were suffering. I was taking care of them and I was saving time, around half a second per lap during the last 15 seconds of the race, ”said the two-time world champion.

Alonso relaunched Champagne in F1 after 7 years (Photo: Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters)

Today the claims of the Spanish pilot are not high. He is ranked number 10 in the F1 drivers table. Although, after today’s performance, it may be a threat to Red bull or Mercedes in their fight for the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships.

On the Mexican side, the objectives remain. Now, due to the puncture of Valtteri Bottas in the race, the distances are shortened and Pérez threatens to snatch him Finnish third place in the world ranking. Czech accumulates a total of 190 units, while Bottas surpasses it with 203 points (in the Qatar GP he did not add anything).

Czech Pérez does not focus on the result achieved at the Losail Circuit; instead, he is already thinking about the upcoming competitions: “Now I am looking forward to Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi because we are going to give everything, we have a great opportunity to reach the top of the Constructors’ Championship, there are five points in it, it is all to play and that is the goal, “said the man from Guadalajara.

