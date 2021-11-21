The ten best HBO Max series

The Sopranos

Chronicle of the daily life and personal and professional adventures of a mafia family living in New Jersey. Apparently discreet people, but implacable in their rites and traditions, which include violence as a daily resource. The plot is based on the confidences of the “capo” Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) to his psychoanalyst, Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). It is considered one of the best series in the history of television. It consists of 6 seasons and 86 episodes.

Mare of Easttown

This miniseries starring Kate Winslet is the last big sensation for serifilos, and is already considered one of the best in the ranking. Across seven humorous episodes, a small-town Pennsylvania detective (played by Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

Game of Thrones

The series that revolutionized television in the past decade. It takes place in a fictional medieval world, where several families fight for power and aspire to rule the territory of Westeros and appropriate the Iron Throne. Throughout 8 seasons and 73 episodes, we witness a bloody civil war full of betrayals, passion, misgivings and hatred, where the arrival of a king is expected to end the threat of strange beings that come from the north.

Olive kitteridge

Sensational four-episode miniseries starring Frances McDormand, who plays a middle-aged math teacher who works in a small town in Maine, New England and who is married to Henry (Richard Jenkins), a good-hearted pharmacist. It is based on the novel by Elisabeth Strout, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

Mad men

For 7 seasons (between 2007 and 2015) and 92 episodes, we lived hooked on this fiction set in the Manhattan of the advertising agencies of the 60s, why not see it again? The series centers on one of the firm’s most mysterious executives, Donald Draper (Jon Hamm), a man of great talent but with a dark past and a self-destructive spirit. In those years of the advertising explosion, Sterling Cooper Advertising designed campaigns better than anyone. His motto was: “It doesn’t matter what you are. The important thing is how you sell it …”.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Adaptation of the novel by Margaret Atwood, set in a dystopian future where a fundamentalist dictatorship has been established. A young woman (Elisabeth Moss) is forced to live as a concubine in order to bear children to her master. After the assassination of the president of the United States and the majority of Congress, a theocratic regime was established in the country based on the strictest Puritan values. In this new society, most of the modern western values ​​have been banished and the woman goes to the background, where she is only taken into account for her capacity to give life. Released in 2017, at the moment 3 seasons and 36 episodes have been broadcast.

Killing Eve

This spirited thriller, of which three seasons have been broadcast so far, is one of the most pleasant surprises of recent years. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh play a psychopathic murderer and a dedicated policewoman, who are persecuted all over the world. Apparently there is a good and a bad one, but between black and white there is a huge scale of gray and other colors.

The Wire

For many, the best series in history, although not the most popular. Its narrative structure and rhythm is unconventional. In the slums of Baltimore, a murder related to the world of drugs is investigated and a policeman is in charge of arresting members of an important cartel. Police corruption, fragile loyalties within the cartels, and misery linked to drug trafficking are some of the problems reported in this series. Five seasons with a different theme each, and 60 episodes in total.

Succession

One of the most prestigious series on HBO. This fiction follows the dysfunctional family of Logan Roy and his four children, who control one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies. The problems come when it is considered who will be the successor of the patriarch. They are released in 2018 and at the moment three seasons have been broadcast, awaiting the fourth.

Friends

Probably the best comedy of all time and surely the most popular. Since HBO Max acquired exclusive broadcasting rights, the series can only be seen on this platform. Aired between 1994 and 2004, its 10 seasons and 236 episodes are already part of the pop culture of the last three decades. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, a gang of friends who live in Manhattan and who usually meet in their apartments or in their usual bar, the Central Perk.

