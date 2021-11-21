The strangest houses that neighbors ask for in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the Nintendo Direct and the release of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, it was confirmed that we could make holiday homes for neighbors as part of the Happy Home Paradise paid DLC. However, there are some requests that they make of us that are really peculiar.

Each neighbor has a request with a different theme for their house and they describe it to us with images as well. The following cases are what they have called the strangest:

A half-built house for Caesar

A house made of baths for Lionel

A burning place for Avelina

A place to consume calories and burn them right after for Marty

A messy house for Harpo

A house with “a rich, smoky aroma” for Arsenio

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.

Via. Image source.