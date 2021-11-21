The skeptics silenced when Gerrard reveals the ‘medicine’ that drives him at Villa’s work – EzAnime.net

Steven Gerrard insists that the excitement he displayed during Aston Villa’s victory over Brighton should put an end to any doubts about his commitment to the job.

Gerrard, 41, took his place on Villa’s bench for the first time since he replaced Dean Smith at the job. Smith paid the price for five consecutive top flight losses, a regrettable streak that has now come to an end. It looked like the spoils could be shared as the match went into the final minutes scoreless.

But Ollie Watkins scored at 84 minutes before Tyrone Mings added a second a minute before the scheduled 90 expired. Gerrard started as a manager north of the border with the Rangers.

He managed to break Celtic’s hold on the title. A move to the Premier League seemed inevitable.

And the former Liverpool and England midfielder revealed that he is still enthusiastic about the sport, even off the bench.

“It’s the buzzes and loud moments that you miss as a player and the reason I wanted to stay in the game,” Gerrard said, according to The Mail.

“I love winning, that’s my medicine. I love to compete, I love to see the players happy, smiling and feeling good. There is no better view than a number nine ending with that class and style.

“I’m trying to control my emotions but I kick all the balls. I want to be there for the players on the sidelines and I want them to see me, to be able to guide them ”.

Villa Gerrard’s only focus

The history of soccer is littered with former players who did not achieve the coaching degree. They were given high-profile jobs on their reputation as players only to fail miserably on the bench.

Gerrard hopes to break that trend and is off to an excellent start to his coaching career. Have been tipped like future Liverpool boss.

The Merseysider made 710 appearances in all competitions during a 17-year career with the Reds. He was asked if Villa’s management was a stepping stone to work at Anfield. in preparation for the clash of the Seagulls.

And the former England captain urged skeptics to watch his sideline antics for an answer.

“I hate to lose. I hate losing when it’s 5v5 or 6v6 in training games. I want to show emotion and always be as authentic as possible ”, he added.

“If anyone doubts what it means to me, just look at me after those goals. That was real, that’s the feeling, that’s the way things are.

