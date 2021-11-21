The reasons George Clooney is the worst Batman ever

We are sick of hearing that it is one of the worst films in the history of cinema. It may not be that serious, but it sure is Batman & robin It is one of the most disappointing films ever made. Admittedly, nothing works in the infamous work of Joel schumacher. The film that was about to end the cinematic Batman was found in George Clooney one of its main problems.

We have always liked the ironic pose of the actor and his talent is unquestionable, but to bring the Dark Knight to life requires a darker look than the slyness that the actor and director chose for the character. To top it all, everything around George Clooney it was a horror: plot, characters, aesthetics. Not a little help was found the actor.

Could George Clooney have signed a better job as Batman? Sure. The configuration of the Bruce Wayne of Batman & robin it wasn’t the right one from the script itself. However, by all accounts the choice of good old George for the role was not either. None of the earlier or later cinematic re-enactments of the character skidded as much. Neither the lazy approach of the character of Val kilmer (also Schumacher’s ruling) in Batman forever It was so shabby. A shame