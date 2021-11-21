Do not see the movie, is the warning that circulates on social networks about The prom; and one wonders why this “No recommendation”, if the film is starred by great Hollywood stars that would guarantee a wonderful experience.

Fool that I am, I disobeyed and I saw the film before seeing the play, and I have to confess that it is true: it is bad, therefore I did not want to approach this story again. However, at the insistence of Carlos García and Marilú Torrano, press officers of the montage that is now being presented in Mexico, I went to see the staging and …

What a difference!

In truth, it is something else entirely. All the strength and charm that the film version lacks (despite the great Meryl streep) is left over from the theatrical version.

The promIn case anyone doesn’t remember, it’s the high school prom in the US. The anecdote of this montage tells of the struggle of a lesbian girl who wants to take her partner to the dance, but the “rules” of the school do not allow it. It is there that a group of Broadway stars appears who are experiencing a media crisis and see in this situation the opportunity to improve their public image.

I will not tell more about the plot so as not to ruin it to the future viewer, but I have to talk about the production values ​​that this montage has.

The first is undoubtedly its cast, an exact combination of experience and young blood, which have absolute dedication as a common denominator. “I saw her in row 10 – a friend who is a fan of musicals told me – and that’s where the energy, strength, enthusiasm … that come off the stage reaches you.”

And it should be clarified that these attributes are not substitutes for talent (as has happened in other works) but rather added to the obvious, which the cast possesses, among whom the consecrated Gerardo González, Anahí Allué, Mauricio Salas, José Luis Rodríguez El Guana, and Beto stand out. Torres and Samantha Salgado; and some new figures of the genre such as Dai Lipatori, Majo Pérez and Brenda Santabalbina, who plays Emma, ​​the protagonist of this story.

And bravo to the ensemble (huge, by the way) that really fills the stage with a unique force.

To these must be added the work of creatives: Chema Verduzco (scene), Alberto Albarrán (musical); Ruth Robles (vocal), Diego del Río (actor), Estela Fagoaga (costumes), and Miguel Jiménez (audio). Congratulations to each of them.

Another of the successes of this assembly is its very functional set design. The action takes place in about twenty places, and the work designed by Miguel Moreno Mati allows you to move from one to the other smoothly.

Thanks to the work of all of them The prom it is really a very pleasant, fun, energizing experience.

How good that the theater is back, how wonderful that there are new, young and substantial producers (like Marte Calderón and Chema Basurto) who take risks in big productions like this one.

The prom It is presented from Friday to Sunday at Theater 2 of the Cultural Center.