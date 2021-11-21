The Possible Lineup of Club América for the 2021 Opening League

The america had two long weeks to prepare for the Liguilla, and although the regrettable injury of Pedro Aquino will certainly change the plans Santiago SolariIt is a fact that the Argentine strategist had already defined a more or less constant starting 11 throughout the tournament, which gives us clues about what the team we would see in the Liguilla would be like.

In the goal it is a fact that he will be Guillermo Ochoa, although the players who looked best on defense were Jorge Sanchez, Jordan silva, Emanuel Aguilera and Salvador Reyes, so it would be expected that they constitute the lower block of the team, because although Bruno valdez and Sebastian Cáceres They showed their enormous quality, they also made rude mistakes that cannot be allowed in direct elimination matches.

In the half court I would be Santiago Naveda, who recovered at the best possible moment, to be the team’s containment and generate the attack together with Alvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sanchez. In the attack there would not be many news, in point it would be Henry Martin and would be accompanied by Roger Martinez and Sebastian Cordova, forming a trident that, if they come out at their best level, will be extremely dangerous for any rival.

Recovered from America

It should also be noted that Renato Ibarra could already be ready for this phase of the tournament, so it could be the last opportunity for America to show it and sell it, as we know that the Ecuadorian has become a headache for the board in many aspects . On the other hand, players like Federico Viñas, Miguel Layún and Luis Fuentes could also enter to give the team another face in the moments of greatest need.