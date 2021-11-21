The photos of JLo and Ben with which you will feel identified

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, more romantic than ever in their last pose together

The new photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing is all you need to see today

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they continue in a cloud of love. This time the lovebirds have made a getaway out of the city of Los Angeles without the company of their children in what could be considered a new romantic date. This time they have not been caught for a walk giving kisses and hugs, in those moments that so much love the ‘fandom’ and that quickly flood headlines (for something they are the couple of the moment, with permission from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker), but yes upon arrival at the airport.

There we have seen them how rarely do we see ‘celebs’ of their size, with very informal ‘looks’, we could well say of walking around the house. In the case of JLo, she appears without makeup, with a very high bun so that her hair is not a problem and in a tracksuit. Surprising perhaps, but they also confirm that they are as human as the rest of the planet. Has anyone else identified with the singer?

There are many of us who put aside glamor and style (and also the ‘make up’) and we opted for this type of ‘looks’ every time we step on a plane, a train or even a car for a getaway. Comfort comes first when traveling, friend. We don’t just say it, now JLo too.

The couple is possibly in their sweetest moment. Since they resumed their relationship after 17 years apart, showing that the ‘second parts were never good’ is not always true, the actors are giving us pictures full of love, either at the airport, on the asphalt or on a red carpet . They want to shout from the rooftops that they are happy and in love and hey, as fans of ‘bennifer’ we can’t be happier. And the ring for when?

