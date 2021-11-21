“The obstacles were very great”

The director of Scalebound talked about the canceled Xbox One title and revealed new details about it.

Hideki kamiya, designer and director at Platinum Games, again mentioned Scalebound, a title planned as an exclusive for Xbox One in 2017, which sadly ended up being canceled. Kamiya explained through a video, new details behind the development of the project, and He apologized both with Microsoft, and with the fans who eagerly awaited the game.

We needed to live up to the expectations of the projectHideki kamiya“Scalebound was a project where we joined forces with Microsoft,” Kamiya explained. “They expected good things from us, and we needed to live up to the expectations that they had with the project “.

Kamiya mentioned that his plan in Scalebound was to go back to something more photorealistic, and although it was a personal dream, he thought it was something that Platinum Games also needed, in order to improve the graphic quality of the studio, and better delve into more video games. modern.

I apologize as a creator and as a member of Platinum Games.Hideki kamiya“I loved the worlds of fantasy ever since I was a kid, “Kamiya continued.” I’ve always enjoyed worlds with swords, magic, and dragons, and I wanted to do something about that, but we worked in an environment that we weren’t used to. We used the Unreal engine, and we were also unaware of the principles on how to make a video game based on online features“.

Because of this, obstacles that were presented in front of the project were too big for the study. “I excuse me with gamers who expected to play it, and even more so with Microsoft, who placed their trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize as a creator and as a member of Platinum Games, “concluded Kamiya.

Will Scalebound ever come back? As has been made clear on several occasions before, the answer lies with Microsoft. Hideki Kamiya showed, a year ago, that he still does not lose interest in reviving the project, but he needs the approval by Phil Spencer to take the next step.

