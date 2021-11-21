Tech The Microsoft Store filters the arrival of Mass Effect Legendary Edition to Xbox Game Pass By Arjun Sethi - 40

On May 14, BioWare and Electronic Arts released the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. As its name suggests, this legendary edition has been a great success, even surprising EA with how it has worked. Although, this remastered trilogy can be enjoyed on Microsoft’s next-generation consoles thanks to backward compatibility, running on the beastly Xbox Series X a 4K Ultra HD at 120 FPS. But this is not all, since the users of the service could be enjoying this delivery soon, since thanks to a leak through the Microsoft Store we have learned that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass could be a reality. Has been the polish medium XGO who revealed that in the Microsoft Store appears the arrival of Mass Effect Legendary Edition to Xbox Game Pass, since as you can see in the following image, on the cover of the remastered Mass Effect trilogy appears the Game Pass logo, which makes it clear to us that this Electronic Arts’ successful title could come sooner rather than later to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass. Is Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play? Only one man can save humanity from the greatest threat it has ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with Mass Effect Legend Edition. The bundle includes core single-player content and over 40 Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 DLCs, including weapons, armor, and promo packs, remastered and optimized for Ultra HD 4K.

