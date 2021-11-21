The Kia EV6 achieves a Guinness Record when crossing the United States: what is it about?

We already know that Kia is one of those brands that will bet heavily on the electrification of its cars and the EV6 marks the beginning of a new era for the Korean manufacturer. We have already had the pleasure of putting ourselves at their controls and now the brand itself has been in charge of carrying out a very successful long-distance test, as it has just entered the history books at lAchieve a Guinness Record for the shortest loading time to cross the United States in a 100% electric vehicle.

A complete success

The Kia EV6’s roadside adventure began in New York City, and its destination, Los Angeles, supposed the battery-powered model should hit no less than 2,880 miles (4,635 kilometers) using electricity from the different charging stations scattered along the way to complete your challenge. The main objective was not only to complete the tour, but to remain stopped for the shortest possible time while the batteries recharged the necessary energy to continue. Finally, the Korean brand has managed to surpass the previous record, set by Tesla, in more than five hours.

Specifically, during the seven trips through the long North American highways, the EV6 was plugged in for a time of 7 hours, 10 minutes and 1 second. This means that it has improved by more than five and a half hours the time achieved by Tesla (12 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 19 seconds). According to Kia, the average cargo stop during the nearly 3,000-mile trip lasted less than 20 minutes. Remember that the maximum range of this car is 528 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle.

“The EV6’s record run is the latest sign that Kia will be a leader in the popularization of electric vehicles. All of Kia’s world-class engineering and expertise in electric vehicles will be applied in the move to electrification. The same attention to detail, design, quality, technology and driving dynamics that Kia has become known for will be found in every new electric vehicle we bring to the market, “says Russell Wager, vice president of marketing for Kia America.

An award-winning vehicle

Arriving in showrooms in early 2022, the EV6 is the first model to be launched under Kia’s Plan S strategy, which places electrification at the forefront of the company’s future. Kia’s first-from-scratch electric vehicle recently earned product carbon footprint certification and the ‘Carbon Measured’ label from global climate change and sustainability consultancy Carbon Trust, making Kia the first Korean vehicle manufacturer to get this certificate.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io