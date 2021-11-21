The huge amount that Kourtney Kardashian paid for the gift for her love

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker each day increase their love for each other. The couple, who got engaged on October 17, in Montecito, California, are already close to going down the aisle. The latest love test occurred this week, when Kourtney celebrated her fiancé’s 46th birthday in style. It began with romantic messages on social networks, “I love you more than anything in the world, you are my favorite everything. Happy birthday, my darling! ”. Then he surprised the Blink-182 drummer with one of his dream gifts: a 1987 Buick Grand National Regal GNX, valued at more than $ 200,000. The musician, excited by his classic black car, expressed his feelings on social networks, where he published the photo of his present and next to it, a message, “When the girl of your dreams gives you the car of your dreams. ”The Kardashian’s older sister replied,“ You deserve the world ”. But the surprises did not end there, as the couple, accompanied by his children, Aitana de La Hoya, Alabama and Landon, and hers, Mason, Penelope and Reign, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, to celebrate and rest. There, in a villa located in San José del Cabo, they were received with mariachis, who sang The mañanitas, and a celebration that included birthday cake and balloon decorations. The couple, accompanied by their family, also took the opportunity to go horseback riding. Everything was organized by Kourtney.

Travis is not far behind

And it is that Travis is not far behind. On Kourtney’s birthday, April 18, he surprised her with a spectacular flower arrangement, including, of course, white tulips and gardenias, her favorites. The Kardashians, accustomed to this type of demonstration of affection by their partners, were shocked by the detail, so much so that they shared it on their social networks. The artist also left his partner breathless with the organization of his proposal, at the Rosewood Miramar hotel, and with the ring, worth 1 million dollars, that he gave her when he asked her to be his wife. The musician, who has three tattoos on his body in tribute to Kourt, has stated more than once that the businesswoman helped him overcome the fear of flying, because after a serious plane crash, which occurred in 2008, where several of his companions and who left him so seriously injured that they had him in the hospital for several months, he had refused to get on a plane again.