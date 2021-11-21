The first sneak peek at the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic is here!

The filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, 59, shared an exclusive trailer for his upcoming biopic of super singer Elvis Presley starring the actor Austin butler like the iconic musician.

The short video, which Luhrmann shared on social media recently, featured a shot of what appeared to be Butler, 30, as a young Elvis and other shots of the singer walking backstage in his signature and highly recognizable outfits that he wore. acted.

The video ended with the letters TCB and the date of June 24, 2022, confirming that that day will be the worldwide release of the film.

“Elvis Monday” wrote Luhrmann in the caption, the filmmaker has been regularly sharing Elvis content on his social networks every Monday for the last few weeks.

“I did something to let the good people know that we will take care of business on June 24, 2022.” He also wrote in the caption along with the sneak peek of his new movie.

The film’s release date has already been postponed several times due to delays related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including actor Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’s manager and fell ill with Covid during filming, and Colonel Tom. Parker, who contracted the virus last year.

In addition to Butler and Hanks, the film stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “It will delve into its complex dynamics spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America,” according to Warner Bros.

On casting Butler as Elvis, Luhrmann previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he knew “I couldn’t make this movie if the casting was not absolutely correct, and we thoroughly searched for an actor with the ability to evoke singular natural movement and qualities. vocals of this incomparable star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist “.

“Throughout the casting process, I was honored to meet such a wide variety of talents,” Luhrmann added at the time in 2019. “I had heard of Austin Butler for his breakthrough role opposite Denzel Washington in ‘The Iceman Comethon ”Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen tests and music and acting workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

At the premiere of “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” in July 2019, Butler told Entertainment Tonight that he is “honored” to have landed the role.

“I am deeply honored that Baz has invited me on this trip with him,” the actor said at the time. “It is an extraordinary privilege. And I feel so blessed to work with such unique directors as him and Quentin Tarantino. [quien dirigió Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood]”.